China, US team up at world championships on 50th anniversary of 'ping pong diplomacy'

BEIJING: China and the United States will team up for the mixed doubles event at the World Table Tennis Championships finals this month on the 50th anniversary of "ping pong diplomacy", the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Monday (Nov 22).

China's Lin Gaoyuan will play with American Lily Zhang while Wang Manyu will join forces with Kanak Jha in the mixed doubles at the tournament this week, the sport's governing body said.

The two American-Chinese pairings will "build on the China-US friendship" and open "a new chapter of 'ping pong diplomacy' in this new era", Chinese Table Tennis Association president Liu Guoliang said in a statement.

The ITTF declared that "history will be made in Houston" in the Nov 23 to 29 event.

"Ping pong diplomacy" refers to a series of friendly matches between Chinese and American teams in 1971 which eventually paved the way for formal diplomatic relations between Washington and an isolated Beijing.