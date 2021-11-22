Logo
China, US team up at world championships on 50th anniversary of 'ping pong diplomacy'
Table Tennis - 2019 World Table Tennis Championships - Hungexpo, Budapest, Hungary - April 26, 2019. Lin Gaoyuan of China in action during the semifinal match against Ma Long and Wang Chuqin of China.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 3 - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Lily Zhang of the United States in action against Chen Szu-Yu of Taiwan
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Team - Gold medal match - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Wang Manyu of China celebrates winning her match against Miu Hirano of Japan
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles - Round 2 - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Kanak Jha of the United States in action against Kirill Skachkov of the Russian Olympic Committee
22 Nov 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 04:17PM)
BEIJING: China and the United States will team up for the mixed doubles event at the World Table Tennis Championships finals this month on the 50th anniversary of "ping pong diplomacy", the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Monday (Nov 22).

China's Lin Gaoyuan will play with American Lily Zhang while Wang Manyu will join forces with Kanak Jha in the mixed doubles at the tournament this week, the sport's governing body said.

The two American-Chinese pairings will "build on the China-US friendship" and open "a new chapter of 'ping pong diplomacy' in this new era", Chinese Table Tennis Association president Liu Guoliang said in a statement.

The ITTF declared that "history will be made in Houston" in the Nov 23 to 29 event.

"Ping pong diplomacy" refers to a series of friendly matches between Chinese and American teams in 1971 which eventually paved the way for formal diplomatic relations between Washington and an isolated Beijing.

The 50th anniversary comes amid tense relations between the two countries, with the world's top two economies at loggerheads over a number of issues, including the fate of China's Uyghur minority and a clampdown in Hong Kong.

But Chinese officials and state media have hailed the anniversary as a largely positive opportunity to celebrate ping-pong diplomacy's "wonderful legacy".

"I'm really happy to be partnering with Lily Zhang for the mixed doubles event," Lin said. "She's the top table tennis player in the US I'm not China's top player yet, but our goal is to come out on top for this event.

"The biggest advantage about pairing with her is that she speaks Mandarin. I hope we can get into the groove soon, develop good chemistry and work hard towards a great performance."

Source: AGENCIES/gs

