China warns of air pollution risks during Beijing Winter Games

BEIJING : Weather conditions ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics at the start of February are "very unfavourable" when it comes to air quality, China's environment ministry spokesman Liu Youbin warned on Monday.

Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei, both prone to smog in winter months, will take emergency action to curb heavy pollution, but will at the same time aim to minimise the impact on the economy, Liu said.

He told reporters that Beijing and Hebei have been authorised to take necessary action to curb the operations of polluting companies with a relatively small economic impact, but would fully ensure operations at companies involved in important sectors like energy supply or COVID-19 control.

