China's COVID-19 isolation hampers medal predictions

SYDNEY: China can expect a host nation bump in the medals table at next year's Winter Olympics but predicting exactly how well they will do in Beijing is proving an unprecedented challenge for Simon Gleave and his team.

Head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, Gleave has used results data to forecast the medals table for every Olympics since 2012 but the global health crisis has thrown a spanner in the works.

While adjustments were successfully made for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this year, Gleave is now wrestling with the fact that most Chinese winter sports athletes have not competed internationally for two years.

"With China you have the double situation that they are the host nation so presumably they are going to do better than last time," he told Reuters from the Netherlands.

"But also they have very little experience in winter sports so any investments they've made to improve this, we just can't see because the data isn't there. I don't think we've ever had a situation like this before."