Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Xi meets International Olympic Commission's Bach in Beijing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

China's Xi meets International Olympic Commission's president in Beijing

China's Xi meets International Olympic Commission's president in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China's Xi meets International Olympic Commission's president in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach delivers a speech at the Pierre de Coubertin monument, where the founder of the IOC's heart is buried, during a ceremony for the 100-year anniversary of the creation of the IOC Executive Board, in Ancient Olympia, Greece, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
25 Jan 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 06:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's President Xi Jinping met International Olympic Commission (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, just over a week before the Winter Games are due to kick off on Feb. 4 within a "closed-loop" bubble.

Bach arrived in Beijing on Saturday and then entered a three day isolation period. He met Xi at a state guesthouse, according to a report from state media.

At the meeting they talked about COVID-19 countermeasures and Bach told Xi that "China is now a winter sports country, and this is the start of a new era for global winter sports," according to a readout on the IOC website.

"The two leaders discussed the strong support of the international community for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," it said.

The United States and many of its allies, including Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan and Denmark, have said they will not send official diplomatic delegations to the Games in protest at China's rights record.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us