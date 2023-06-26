Logo
China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship
China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship

Jun 25, 2023; Springfield, New Jersey, USA; Ruoning Yin tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2023; Springfield, New Jersey, USA; Yuka Saso walks the 3rd hole during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
26 Jun 2023 05:53AM
NEW YORK : China's Yin Ruoning produced a flawless performance with four birdies to win the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday and claim her first major title.

Having started the day three strokes back from the lead, Yin pumped her fist with satisfaction as she drained a birdie putt on the par-five 18, carding a four-under par 67, before waiting for her competitors to finish in Springfield, New Jersey.

The 20-year-old, who collected her maiden LPGA Tour title at the DIO Implant LA Open earlier this year, is only the second Chinese woman to win a golf major.

Japan's Yuka Saso (66) finished one stroke back in second place after a bogey on the par-three 16 undermined an otherwise blemish-free final round.

Source: Reuters

