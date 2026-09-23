China's Yu, 13, wins third gold with latest Asian Games record

TOKYO: China's 13-year-old swimming sensation Yu Zidi completed a hat-trick of Asian Games golds on Wednesday (Sep 23) with a dominant victory in the 400m individual medley, two years out from the Los Angeles Olympics.

The schoolgirl powered home in an Asian Games-record 4min 28.56sec to make it a clean sweep from her three individual events in Tokyo, following victories in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley, also in Games-record times.

She beat the previous 400m IM Games record set by China's Ye Shiwen in 2014 by almost 4.5 seconds.

It was the fourth-fastest time in the world this year, with world record-holder Summer McIntosh owning the top three.

Yu is shaping up to be a major medal threat at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

She has been the talk of swimming since becoming the youngest medallist in world championships history last year with bronze for China's relay team aged just 12.

She also finished just outside the medals in fourth in three world individual events.

She has embellished her growing reputation this year, notably with a victory over multiple American Olympic champion Regan Smith in March.

She has dominated this week in Tokyo and gave another glimpse of her immense talent in the 400m IM.