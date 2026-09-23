Logo
Logo

Sport

China's Yu, 13, wins third gold with latest Asian Games record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

China's Yu, 13, wins third gold with latest Asian Games record

China's Yu, 13, wins third gold with latest Asian Games record

China's Yu Zidi competes in the final of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Sep 23, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki)

23 Sep 2026 06:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: China's 13-year-old swimming sensation Yu Zidi completed a hat-trick of Asian Games golds on Wednesday (Sep 23) with a dominant victory in the 400m individual medley, two years out from the Los Angeles Olympics.

The schoolgirl powered home in an Asian Games-record 4min 28.56sec to make it a clean sweep from her three individual events in Tokyo, following victories in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley, also in Games-record times.

She beat the previous 400m IM Games record set by China's Ye Shiwen in 2014 by almost 4.5 seconds.

It was the fourth-fastest time in the world this year, with world record-holder Summer McIntosh owning the top three.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Yu is shaping up to be a major medal threat at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

She has been the talk of swimming since becoming the youngest medallist in world championships history last year with bronze for China's relay team aged just 12.

She also finished just outside the medals in fourth in three world individual events.

She has embellished her growing reputation this year, notably with a victory over multiple American Olympic champion Regan Smith in March.

She has dominated this week in Tokyo and gave another glimpse of her immense talent in the 400m IM.

Gold medalist Yu Zidi of China poses on the podium after the women's 400m individual medley final in swimming at the Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Sep 23, 2026. (Photo: AP/Hiro Komae)

Yu took the lead straight from the start and set off on a procession towards the finish line.

She finished 3.95sec clear of silver medallist Ke Wenxi of China, with Japan's Mio Narita finishing third.

As well as international news headlines, her Asian Games exploits have caused a sensation back home.

Her back story, such as being spotted by chance by a swimming coach at a water park, and her struggle with interviews, have gone viral.

Asked if answering questions was the hardest part, she replied with a giggle this week: "Every time I just want to float off somewhere else."

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Asian Games 2026 China swimming
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement