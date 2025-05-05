China's Zhao leads Williams 11-6 in world snooker final

Zhao Xintong moved seven frames away from becoming the first Chinese player to win the world snooker championship after building an 11-6 lead over veteran Mark Williams on Sunday's (May 4) opening day of the final.

The 28-year-old Zhang left three-time world champion Williams playing catch-up after he made a blistering start to take the first session 7-1 at the Crucible Theatre.

But the 50-year-old Williams, bidding to become snooker's oldest world champion, fought back during the evening session.

His recovery left him five frames behind in the best-of-35-frame contest.

"An incredible day for Zhao Xintong, it could not have got any better," 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy said in his role as a BBC pundit.

"He will sleep like a baby tonight and come out tomorrow (Monday) for the biggest day of his life. He's the real deal."

Williams is attempting to surpass Ronnie O'Sullivan, who was 46 years and 148 days old when he won his modern-day record-equalling seventh title in 2022.

The Welshman has reached the final despite his age and eyesight problems.