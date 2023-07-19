Chinese divers maintain perfect record at world championships

FUKUOKA: Chinese divers claimed another gold medal at the world championships in Japan on Wednesday (Jul 19), taking their tally to nine out of nine at the competition so far.

Chen Yuxi defended her world title in the women's 10m platform, scoring 457.85 points to finish ahead of compatriot Quan Hongchan on 445.60 and Canada's Caeli McKay on 340.25.

It was Chen's second gold of the championships after she won the women's 10m synchronised competition with partner Quan.

China won every diving gold at last year's world championships in Budapest and they are on course for a repeat in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka with four events to go.