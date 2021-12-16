Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chinese envoy to Japan: There are unfortunate 'political performances' regarding Beijing Olympics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chinese envoy to Japan: There are unfortunate 'political performances' regarding Beijing Olympics

Chinese envoy to Japan: There are unfortunate 'political performances' regarding Beijing Olympics
A woman walks past the spectator stand at the Big Air Shougang, a competition venue for freestyle skiing and snowboard at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, during an organised media tour, in Beijing, China December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese envoy to Japan: There are unfortunate 'political performances' regarding Beijing Olympics
A worker walks under the Big Air Shougang, a competition venue for freestyle skiing and snowboard at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, during an organised media tour, in Beijing, China December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
16 Dec 2021 03:04PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 03:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : China's envoy to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, on Thursday said there have been "unfortunate political performances" carried on regarding the Beijing Olympics, a reference to boycotts being carried out by nations such as the United States.

Kong, in a speech in Tokyo, also said the media has not always reported things about China truthfully and that issues involving Taiwan are a key part of bilateral ties between his nation and Japan.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us