Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row

02 Dec 2022 07:18PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 07:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The 2023 race in Shanghai had been scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop on a record 24-round calendar, but the cancellation came as no surprise.

"Formula One can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation," Formula One said in a statement.

"Formula One is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.