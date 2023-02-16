Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chinese FA makes women's teams mandatory for top-flight clubs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chinese FA makes women's teams mandatory for top-flight clubs

Chinese FA makes women's teams mandatory for top-flight clubs

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - EAFF E-1 Women's Football Championship - China v Taiwan - Toyota Stadium, Toyota, Japan - July 20, 2022. Chinese players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

16 Feb 2023 03:51PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 03:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese Super League clubs will be required to have a women's team as part of entry requirements to compete in the upcoming 2023 season, the country's soccer governing body (CFA) said on Thursday.

The CFA previously implemented a similar rule for the 2019 season, when 16 teams competed in the CSL. A start date for this year's 18-team top flight is yet to be announced.

"This women's team should take part in the Chinese Women's Super League or the second and third-tier league," Xinhua news agency reported, citing a notice from the CFA.

Wuhan Three Towns were crowned CSL champions for the first time last year.

The CFA said last week that all matches in the league will be played using the home-and-away format this year, bringing an end to three seasons of COVID-19 restrictions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.