Chinese naturalised player Aloisio leaves Guangzhou FC
20 Dec 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 02:50PM)
Chinese naturalised player Aloisio has confirmed his departure from Guangzhou FC, becoming the latest in a string of high-profile footballers to leave the struggling Chinese Super League (CSL) side.

Guangzhou are backed by embattled property developer China Evergrande Group, which has been struggling to meet repayments on over US$300 billion in debt.

Foreign players Paulinho, Anderson Talisca, Alan Carvalho, Elkeson and Ricardo Goulart have all departed the club.

"Every journey has an end, and today our end is here," Brazil-born Aloisio, who took Chinese nationality in 2020, said on the Twitter-like Weibo.

"I am grateful to Guangzhou for giving me the opportunity to be selected for the national team. In the days to come, I will continue to work hard to put on the red jersey of the national team."

Guangzhou, second in the CSL standings, take on third-placed Shanghai Port on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

