Chinese superfan spends thousands on Olympic souvenir obsession

BEIJING: Crammed on every available surface in Zhang Wenquan's crowded Beijing home is Olympic memorabilia - from mascots and torches to flags, banners, clothes and cuddly toys.

The Chinese superfan scours the Internet for rare souvenirs and snaps selfies several times a week by the countdown clock to the 2022 Winter Games in the capital.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the event kicks off in February - a dream come true for the construction firm worker.

Zhang's interest was first piqued when he became glued to the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a high-school student.

"I saw China win many gold medals and felt inspired," the 35-year-old told AFP.

When the Games came to Beijing in 2008, he worked as an official volunteer - a life-changing experience that sparked his passion for collecting souvenirs.

Wearing a 2022 Winter Olympics scarf and sweatshirt emblazoned with its mascot - plus a headband reading "Come on, Winter Olympics!" - Zhang shows off the array of merchandise covering his home.

The house is so full of piles of boxes that he has been forced to sleep elsewhere.