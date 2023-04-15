Chinese football fans out in force for Super League return after 3 years of COVID-19 curbs

BEIJING: The streets around Beijing's Workers' Stadium were a sea of lime green on Saturday (Apr 15) as tens of thousands of football fans turned out for the post-COVID return of the Chinese Super League.

After almost three years of pandemic restrictions, including games in secure "bubbles" and limits on attendance, normality is beginning to return to sport in China, and anticipation is high.

Hours before Saturday's game between Beijing Guoan and Meizhou Hakka, crowds were already gathering at the entrances of the stadium under the watchful eyes of hundreds of police officers.

"I have been a fan of Beijing Guoan for 10 years - after three years, we can finally return home!" 20-year-old Li Nuowen told AFP excitedly.

"I have been bored at home for three years thanks to COVID," a teenager named Lou said. "I'm thrilled. It was so hard to get a ticket."

Tickets for the match reportedly sold out in just five minutes when released, and on Saturday large numbers of fans were still desperately trying to snag any spares going.