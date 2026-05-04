Chivu draws on playing days as Inter seal Serie A title

May 4 : Inter Milan coach Cristian Chivu said his own experiences as a player helped him guide the club to a 21st Serie A title after Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Parma left them with an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

The 45-year-old, appointed in June, spent seven seasons at Inter as a player and was part of Jose Mourinho’s treble‑winning side in 2010. He took charge after last season’s bitter finish, when Inter lost the title on the final day before suffering a 5-0 Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.

"I just try to be the best version of myself, to help these lads who sometimes need the carrot, sometimes the stick," Chivu told DAZN Italia.

"I try to draw on the experience I had in many locker rooms, and try not to repeat the errors I dealt with as a player.

"I try to be empathetic, understanding, not to think about the consensus of critics outside, but only on what those who love me think. I am the coach, I will always be up for debate and at risk, that’s the job."

Inter have scored 82 goals this season - 30 more than Napoli - reflecting their aggressive approach under Chivu.

"We always wanted to be proactive, then depending on the opponents, we had different options, like two playmakers," the Romanian manager said.

"It’s also about understanding various moments of the game."

Inter moved to 82 points with three matches left, 12 clear of second‑placed Napoli. They travel to Lazio on Saturday.