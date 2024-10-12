Logo
Chory double leads Czechs to 2-0 Nations League win over Albania
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B1 - Czech Republic v Albania - epet ARENA, Prague, Czech Republic - October 11, 2024 Czech Republic's Tomas Chory celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B1 - Czech Republic v Albania - epet ARENA, Prague, Czech Republic - October 11, 2024 Czech Republic's Tomas Chory scores their second goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B1 - Czech Republic v Albania - epet ARENA, Prague, Czech Republic - October 11, 2024 Czech Republic's Tomas Chory celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/David W Cerny
12 Oct 2024 04:57AM
PRAGUE : Tomas Chory scored in each half to lead the Czech Republic to a 2-0 win over visitors Albania in the Nations League on Friday, as the home side dominated after taking the lead inside three minutes.

Slavia Prague striker Chory put the Czechs ahead when he latched onto a pass from Vaclav Cerny and gave the Albanian keeper no chance with a precise finish.

The Czechs continued to push forward while limiting chances for Albania and Chory doubled the lead in the 63rd minute when he found himself alone in the penalty area and headed home a cross from West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal.

The win puts the Czechs level on six points with Georgia at the top of Group B1 with Ukraine and Albania both on three points. The Czechs face Ukraine on Monday while Georgia host Albania.

Source: Reuters

