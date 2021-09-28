Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Christensen expects Chelsea to be on the front foot against Juventus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Christensen expects Chelsea to be on the front foot against Juventus

Christensen expects Chelsea to be on the front foot against Juventus

FILE PHOTO: 190214 Andreas Christensen of Chelsea during the Europa league match between Malm FF and Chelsea on February 14, 2019 in Malm. Photo: Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT/File Photo

28 Sep 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 02:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea's Champions League clash at Juventus on Wednesday offers the perfect opportunity to rediscover their attacking rhythm and respond to a 1-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City over the weekend, defender Andreas Christensen said.

Chelsea's 5-3-2 formation was designed to frustrate City but offered little other than defensive solidity with manager Thomas Tuchel questioning his tactics after a second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus handed them their first league defeat.

"It's the perfect game to respond, absolutely," Christensen told the club's website about the trip to Italy. "It's not nice to lose our first match, but now we have another game coming up very quickly and it's another tough game as well.

"It'll be a tough game but it's a great opportunity to get back to playing football the way we want to play, the way we see ourselves, playing on the front foot again."

Christensen said that Champions League titleholders Chelsea do not view themselves as a defensive team.

"We've shown in other games we can play with a back five or a back three with quality. We want to be on the front foot," the Denmark international said.

Chelsea secured an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge in their Group H opener while leaders Juventus beat Malmo 3-0.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us