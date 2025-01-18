Christensen returns for Barcelona as Flick looks to regain LaLiga momentum

Defender Andreas Christensen, out since August with an Achilles injury, is fit to play again, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Friday.

Barcelona fell to third in LaLiga after losing two games in a row last month, but Flick said they were keen to build on a bright start to the calendar year where they have won four in a row in domestic cups, bagging the Spanish Super Cup title on Sunday.

"We have taken a step forward in the last few games ... I am very happy with the team," Flick told reporters.

"Now we only have three injuries, and Inigo (Martinez) won't be out for long. We also have (Marc) Bernal and (Marc-Andre) ter Stegen. But Christensen is back and that's good news."

However, the manager admitted that attacker Ansu Fati, who has been with the club since he was 10, could be on his way out.

"For me it's important to be honest with the players. I was honest with him. It's his decision," Flick said about the 22-year-old Spain international who has made only one start in the league this season.

"We have talked about the possibilities he has. If he wants to stay, fine... we'll look after him. Maybe he can go back to how we want to see him.

"Let him talk to me and we'll see what his chances are. Depending on what he tells me, I will be honest and tell him the truth."

Flick said he anticipated a tough game at 15th-placed Getafe, who are on a three-match winning streak in all competitions.

"It's difficult to score in Getafe. We've talked about it with the team and hopefully our plan will work," he added.