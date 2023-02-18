Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ghanaian winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake: Agent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ghanaian winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake: Agent

Ghanaian winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake: Agent

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Christian Atsu during his stint with Newcastle United before their FA Cup fourth round match v Oxford United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 25, 2020 REUTERS/Scott Heppell

18 Feb 2023 03:35PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 03:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA: Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Türkiye after last week's massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger's Turkish agent said.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete's body was found. "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Türkiye hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday (Feb 17) the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb 5 Super Lig match.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Turkey earthquake football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.