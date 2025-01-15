Christian Ho to race for Formula 3 team DAMS this season, first Singaporean driver to do so

SINGAPORE: Motorsport prospect Christian Ho has joined French team DAMS Lucas Oil for the 2025 Formula 3 season, becoming the first Singaporean driver to compete in the series.

DAMS announced the 18-year-old as one of their drivers on Wednesday (Jan 15), alongside teammates Matias Zagazeta of Peru and Italy's Nicola Lacorte, as the team gears up for its F3 championship debut.

F3 is a feeder race series two tiers below Formula 1 and has been a breeding ground for numerous F1 drivers, including the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

"I’m happy to be joining DAMS Lucas Oil and proud to be the first F3 driver from Singapore. DAMS Lucas Oil are a strong team and they have a lot of experience in racing, so I’m excited to be working with them and learning as much as I can," said Ho.

While DAMS are making their maiden appearance in F3, they have been a mainstay in F2 since 1989.

The likes of Gasly, Albon, Nicholas Latifi, Romain Grosjean and Kamui Kobayashi all cut their teeth at the Le Mans-based team before becoming F1 drivers.

Ho is aware of the team's storied motorsport history - 31 international titles, with 173 victories across 14 different championships - but the teen is relishing the step up.

"It’s the first season racing in F3 for both myself and the team, and there will definitely be challenges or hiccups along the way, but I’m looking forward to it. I had a strong season in the Eurocup-3 last year and I hope to continue that form this year," he said.

"We want to be competitive in the series, which is one of the toughest in the world, so we’re going to keep working hard and keep getting better to deliver the best possible results together."

DAMS team owner and former F1 driver, Charles Pic, believes Ho will fit right in.

"His pace during the test days was impressive and he has a great racing CV. It’s amazing for him to be the first driver from his nation to compete in F3," said Pic.

"We’re pleased to now have our 2025 line-up confirmed and we’ll continue working hard to be in good shape when we arrive in Melbourne.”

The 10-race championship commences from Mar 14 to 16, before ending in Monza, Italy from Sep 5 to 7.