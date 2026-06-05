Logo
Logo

Sport

Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva

Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2026 Poland's Maja Chwalinska celebrates winning her semi final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2026 Poland's Maja Chwalinska after winning her semi final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2026 Poland's Maja Chwalinska in action during her semi final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2026 Russia's Diana Shnaider in action during her semi final match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2026 Poland's Maja Chwalinska in action during her semi final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
05 Jun 2026 01:31AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 01:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, June 4 : Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska continued her fairytale run with a 7‑6(4) 6‑4 win over Diana Shnaider on Thursday, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open and booking a title showdown with Russian Mirra Andreeva.

After 19-year-old Andreeva sealed a 6-1 6-3 semi-final win over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, it was Chwalinska's turn to shine under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier, and the 24-year-old delivered her best tennis when it mattered to go through.

Shnaider cut a frustrated figure in the opening set as her opponent came up with some stunning winners that showcased her power and precision, but the 22-year-old Russian hit back to recover a second break and draw level at 4-4.

Chwalinska turned up the style further in the battle of the left-handers, unleashing a backhand winner to hold in a marathon 11th game, before earning a set point in the ensuing tiebreak with the perfect lob.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The crowd favourite, playing in her ninth match at Roland Garros this year and sporting strapping on her left thigh, took the opening set to roaring applause before going toe-to-toe with Shnaider in the opening eight games of the next.

A decisive break in the next game gave Chwalinska a great opportunity to close out an absorbing contest in two sets, and the world number 114 stayed focused to finish her opponent off on her first match point with a forehand winner.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement