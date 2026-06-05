Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final with Andreeva

PARIS, June 4 : Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska continued her fairytale run with a 7‑6(4) 6‑4 win over Diana Shnaider on Thursday, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open and booking a title showdown with Russian Mirra Andreeva.

After 19-year-old Andreeva sealed a 6-1 6-3 semi-final win over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, it was Chwalinska's turn to shine under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier, and the 24-year-old delivered her best tennis when it mattered to go through.

Shnaider cut a frustrated figure in the opening set as her opponent came up with some stunning winners that showcased her power and precision, but the 22-year-old Russian hit back to recover a second break and draw level at 4-4.

Chwalinska turned up the style further in the battle of the left-handers, unleashing a backhand winner to hold in a marathon 11th game, before earning a set point in the ensuing tiebreak with the perfect lob.

The crowd favourite, playing in her ninth match at Roland Garros this year and sporting strapping on her left thigh, took the opening set to roaring applause before going toe-to-toe with Shnaider in the opening eight games of the next.

A decisive break in the next game gave Chwalinska a great opportunity to close out an absorbing contest in two sets, and the world number 114 stayed focused to finish her opponent off on her first match point with a forehand winner.