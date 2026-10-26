Chwalinska withdraws from Tokyo Open due to thigh injury

Oct 26 : French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska has withdrawn from this week's Tokyo Open due to a thigh injury sustained at the Wuhan Open where she won her first WTA tour title.

Chwalinska beat Polish compatriot Iga Swiatek in the Wuhan semis this month before overcoming Sonay Kartal in the final.

"I travelled to Tokyo early for physiotherapy and on-court practice, doing everything possible to recover in time, but unfortunately, I am still not ready to compete," Chwalinska posted on Instagram on Monday.

The Tokyo Open started on Monday.