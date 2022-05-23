Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ciccone takes Giro stage win, Carapaz crashes but retains lead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ciccone takes Giro stage win, Carapaz crashes but retains lead

Ciccone takes Giro stage win, Carapaz crashes but retains lead
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne, Italy - May 22, 2022 Trek - Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone celebrates on the podium after winning stage 15 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Ciccone takes Giro stage win, Carapaz crashes but retains lead
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne, Italy - May 22, 2022 Trek - Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone celebrates after crossing the line to win stage 15 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Ciccone takes Giro stage win, Carapaz crashes but retains lead
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne, Italy - May 22, 2022 Trek - Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone celebrates after crossing the line to win stage 15 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
23 May 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 12:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Giulio Ciccone went solo in the finale to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 177-km mountain trek between Rivarolo Canavese and Cogne on Sunday, as Richard Carapaz retained the overall lead.

Italian Ciccone attacked from a group of breakaway riders four kilometres into the final climb, a 22.4-km effort at an average gradient of 4.3 per cent, and never looked back.

Ciccone, who wore the Tour de France yellow jersey for two days in 2019, had plenty of time to celebrate his career third Giro stage win before crossing the line one minute 31 seconds ahead of Santiago Buitrago of Colombia, according to provisional timings.

Spain's Antonio Pedrero took third place, 2:19 off the pace.

Ecuador's Carapaz survived an early scare when he was involved in a pile-up but he escaped unscathed and was pulled back into the peloton by his Ineos-Grenadiers team mates.

It was then a comfortable ride for the 2019 champion, who retained a nine-second overall lead over Australian Jai Hindley as the top contenders kept their powder dry.

Portugal's Joao Almeida sits in third place, 32 seconds behind Carapaz.

Monday is a rest day on the Giro.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

cycling

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us