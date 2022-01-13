Logo
Cilic advances to semis, Khachanov knocked out in Adelaide
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain - December 5, 2021 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his final singles match against Russian Tennis Federation's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo
Tennis - ATP 250 - VTB Kremlin Cup - Luzhniki Olympic Complex, Moscow, Russia - October 23, 2021 Russia's Karen Khachanov looks dejected after losing his semi final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
13 Jan 2022 01:09PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 01:08PM)
ADELAIDE : Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic recovered from a mid-match wobble to beat American Tommy Paul and reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 event on Thursday, but Russian Karen Khachanov was knocked out by Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Fourth seed Cilic dug deep to seal a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win over the in-form Paul, who had won 12 of his past 14 matches coming into Thursday's contest.

Third seed Khachanov, who was runner-up at the Adelaide International 1 event, suffered a 7-6(7) 7-5 defeat by world number 58 Rinderknech.

In the other quarter-finals, Thanasi Kokkinakis is due to play Aleksandar Vukic in an all-Australian clash, while Brazil's Thiago Monteiro will take on French qualifier Corentin Moutet.

In the women's event, third seed Coco Gauff reached the last four with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Croatia's Ana Konjuh but American Madison Brengle was forced to retire from her match against Alison Riske due to a slight calf injury.

Brengle retired from the match with the score 3-3 in the first set, sending Riske through to the semi-finals.

Fourth seed Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia is due to face Lauren Davis later on Thursday, while Madison Keys is up against eighth seed Ludmilla Samsonova.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

