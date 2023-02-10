Cincinnati sign Colombia defender Arias

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 Colombia's Santiago Arias during the match REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

10 Feb 2023 07:20AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 07:20AM)
FC Cincinnati have signed Colombia defender Santiago Arias through the 2023 season, with an option to extend for an extra year, the MLS club said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who recently played for Spanish second-tier side Granada on loan from Atletico Madrid, has joined Cincinnati on a free transfer, MLS said.

"Santi brings an enormous amount of experience and ability to FC Cincinnati," Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright said. "His defensive instincts, character, and overall quality is a welcome addition to the group."

Arias joined Atletico in 2018 after five years at PSV Eindhoven, where he won three league titles and two Dutch Super Cups. He then helped Atleti win the 2018 UEFA Super Cup.

Arias has more than 50 caps and was part of the Colombia squad that finished third at the Copa America Centenario and also went to the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

Source: Reuters

