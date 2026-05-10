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Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at the Italian Open
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Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at the Italian Open

Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at the Italian Open
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Romania's Sorana Cirstea in action during her round of 32 match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at the Italian Open
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Romania's Sorana Cirstea celebrates after winning her round of 32 match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at the Italian Open
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Romania's Sorana Cirstea shakes hands with Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after winning their round of 32 match REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at the Italian Open
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka looks dejected after losing her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
10 May 2026 12:53AM (Updated: 10 May 2026 01:14AM)
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May 9 : Sorana Cirstea shocked top seed Aryna Sabalenka, beating her 2-6 6-3 7-5 in their third-round clash at the Italian Open on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Romanian, who will retire later this year, beat a world number one for the first time.

"I’m very happy with the win. I thought I played really well today. I’m working really really hard. It’s nice to have this result as payoff," Cirstea said.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka seemed to be struggling with an injury as the match progressed, and took a medical timeout when Cirstea was leading the third set 4-3.

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Cirstea won the next game but Sabalenka fought back to make it 5-5. But Cirstea broke again to serve for the match.

Sabalenka, struggling with her backhand returns, hit the net and sent two shots over the baseline as Cirstea clinched victory.

It was Cirstea's second victory over Sabalenka in four meetings, having also prevailed in Miami in 2023, the first time they played each other.

"Maybe if I win the tournament, I promise I will think about (not retiring)," joked Cirstea, who owns four singles WTA titles.

Source: Reuters
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