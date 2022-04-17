Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

City boss Guardiola defends Steffen after mistake in FA Cup game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

City boss Guardiola defends Steffen after mistake in FA Cup game

City boss Guardiola defends Steffen after mistake in FA Cup game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 13, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

17 Apr 2022 11:46AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defended back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen, saying he should keep his place despite an error that led to Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

After Ibrahima Konate's header put Liverpool in the lead, the mistake from United States international Steffen gave the Reds a second goal in the 17th minute.

"It was an accident, but we need him to try because that's how we play our football," Guardiola told reporters after the game.

"He deserves to play and after that he had a good game," Guardiola said. "He made good saves and is an exceptional keeper."

Steffen took too long when receiving a back pass from City defender John Stones. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane slid in to tackle the keeper and the ball flew into the net.

"We use our keeper to move our opponents into different situations. I'm pretty sure Zack didn't want to do it," Guardiola said. "Sometimes the strikers miss in front of the keeper, other times the keeper makes a mistake."

Steffen was one of the seven changes Guardiola made from the team that started in their Champions League game in midweek, with the City boss opting to rest several of the team starters including first choice keeper Ederson.

City are top of the Premier League on 74 points, one point ahead of Liverpool, with seven matches left. They host Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us