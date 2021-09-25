Logo
City lack a 'weapon' like other teams, says Guardiola
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Manchester City v RB Leipzig - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 15, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to Phil Foden before he comes on as a substitute Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
File Photo: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 18, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
25 Sep 2021 12:59PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2021 12:57PM)
Manchester City do not possess a goal-scoring "weapon" like their Premier League counterparts, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's league trip to leaders Chelsea.

City broke the British record https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-city-sign-playmaker-grealish-villa-six-year-deal-2021-08-05 to sign England midfielder Jack Grealish in the close season, but they failed to find a new striker after missing out on Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-aguero-idUKKCN2DC1AH.

Meanwhile, City's rivals Manchester United welcomed back https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-united-agree-deal-re-sign-ronaldo-juventus-2021-08-27 five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in a club-record https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-che-lukaku-idUKKBN2FD1V2 deal.

"We don't have this weapon like other teams have, like United, Chelsea or Tottenham," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "We don't have a player who scored 25 goals himself.

"We have to use what we have as a team. We do it as a group and that is what we will try this season."

Guardiola will become City's most successful manager if they win against Chelsea. The Spaniard, who has won 220 of his 302 games, is looking to surpass Les McDowall's 58-year record.

"It would be a great milestone and an honour," said Guardiola. "Sooner or later it will be beaten again, but records are nice."

City, who won the title last season, are in fifth place this campaign after five matches.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

