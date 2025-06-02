Logo
City midfielder Kovacic out of Club World Cup after Achilles surgery
City midfielder Kovacic out of Club World Cup after Achilles surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 22, 2025 Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic in action with Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

02 Jun 2025 06:54PM
MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the FIFA Club World Cup after undergoing surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The Croatian has been hampered by the injury for a while and sat out last month's 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace.

"Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery," the club said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was not included in the squad for Croatia's World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar on June 6 and the Czech Republic on June 9.

Kovacic scored seven goals in 42 appearances for City this past season across all competitions.

City kick off their Club World Cup campaign in the United States on June 18 against Wydad AC.

Source: Reuters
