MANCHESTER, England Oct 2 : Manchester City are expected to press ahead with an appeal against findings that they breached Premier League financial rules by today's deadline, opening a fresh chapter in a case that has already become one of the most significant in English football.

The club has consistently denied wrongdoing, and indicated they will challenge an independent commmission's findings that they used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

City have said they have a body of "irrefutable evidence" that will clear the club's name, and are expected to argue that the government of Abu Dhabi - not the club's owners - partly funded the sponsorship deals.

The Football Association said they are closely monitoring the case.

"The Independent Commission's decision has significant implications for the integrity of the game," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

"We are carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate."

The Premier League's new fast-track rules state that an appeal hearing must be held within 12 weeks of an appeal being lodged, with a decision due within 30 days of the hearing concluding.

City, however, are expected to argue the rules were not in place when they were originally charged in February 2023.

The breadth of the fallout facing Manchester City extends well beyond football sanctions.

On Thursday, the chair of the Treasury Committee asked Britain's tax authority ​HMRC what action it was taking in response to the Premier ‌League's findings.

Meg Hillier said she had written to HMRC Permanent Secretary JP Marks following the publication on Tuesday of the independent commission ruling that the club had committed "well over 100 individual breaches ​of the Premier League Rules across the course of many seasons".

Sports lawyers have predicted years of further litigation as rival clubs, players and agents assess whether they may have grounds to pursue compensation claims connected to the case.

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