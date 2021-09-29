Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

City's Guardiola rues missed chances in PSG defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

City's Guardiola rues missed chances in PSG defeat

City's Guardiola rues missed chances in PSG defeat
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
City's Guardiola rues missed chances in PSG defeat
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Paris St Germain's Presnel Kimpembe REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
City's Guardiola rues missed chances in PSG defeat
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus reacts REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
29 Sep 2021 11:29AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 11:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was happy with his team's overall performance in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Paris St Germain but said a lack of sharpness in front of goal cost them.

City, who suffered their first defeat in a Champions League group stage game since 2018, missed several good chances, with Raheem Sterling's header hitting the bar and Bernardo Silva missing an open goal from close range.

Riyad Mahrez was also denied by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma three times.

"I think we played a really good game," Guardiola said. "It was quite similar to (the 1-0 league win) at Stamford Bridge, maybe we were a little less aggressive in our first actions for the quality of the players that we have.

"I think we created enough chances to score ... we attacked more desperate with less control and of course the quality they (PSG) have is fantastic."

City travel to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us