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City's injured Semenyo out for eight weeks, Haaland may be fit to face AEK
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City's injured Semenyo out for eight weeks, Haaland may be fit to face AEK

City's injured Semenyo out for eight weeks, Haaland may be fit to face AEK
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Ipswich Town - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 17, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
City's injured Semenyo out for eight weeks, Haaland may be fit to face AEK
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Sunderland - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 20, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
City's injured Semenyo out for eight weeks, Haaland may be fit to face AEK
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - October 19, 2026 Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
19 Oct 2026 07:55PM
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Oct 19 : Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has been sidelined for eight weeks after suffering an injury at the weekend but striker Erling Haaland could be fit for Tuesday's Champions League clash at home to AEK Athens, manager Enzo Maresca said.

Ghana international Semenyo limped to the tunnel after Saturday's 3-2 home win over Ipswich Town.

"It will be eight weeks. Now the most important thing is recovery. When he is back in December it will be like a new player. Collateral. It’s not muscle," Maresca said.

"(Haaland) can be available, we will see, we have a session now," Maresca added at the pre-match press conference.

City are 17th in the Champions League table with three points from two matches.

Source: Reuters
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