City's Rodri returns to individual training after ACL injury

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has returned to individual training after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September, a video released by his club Manchester City showed on Friday.

Spain international Rodri underwent surgery after sustaining the injury during a 2-2 draw at Arsenal, with manager Pep Guardiola saying the midfielder would be out for the season.

But Rodri set himself an early return target, saying in November that he was aiming to be back in action this season.

The video posted on City's Instagram account showed the 28-year-old going through some drills at the team's training grounds.

Earlier this month, Rodri said he saw injuries as a part of an athlete's life.

"I always thank God for everything and in this kind of moment try to be positive and maybe do all the other stuff you're not used to," he told Sky Sports.

"Spend more time with your family, and why not try to improve other parts of your body, work on that and come back stronger?"

City, fourth in the Premier League, host second-tier Plymouth Argyle on Saturday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.