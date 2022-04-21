Logo
City's second-half showing sends champions top again with win over Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 20, 2022 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 20, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
21 Apr 2022 05:08AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 05:08AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva earned Manchester City a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday that helped the champions regain top spot in the Premier League.

After Liverpool climbed to the summit with a 4-0 mauling of Manchester United on Tuesday, City struggled to issue a response in the first half at the Etihad Stadium against a well-organised Brighton.

However, Liverpool's hopes of staying on top of the standings were dashed as City came out for the second half looking more like champions, breaking the deadlock through Algerian forward Mahrez in the 53rd minute.

That opener settled City's nerves with the hosts scoring a second 12 minutes later as Foden's effort from distance was helped past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez by a deflection.

With Brighton beaten, Silva added a late third to seal the win that moved Pep Guardiola's side onto 77 points from 32 games. They are one point ahead of Liverpool as they seek a fourth title in five years.

Source: Reuters

