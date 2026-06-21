Clark holds on to win second US Open title

SOUTHAMPTON, New York, June 21 : Wyndham Clark held on to win the U.S. Open by one shot over fellow American Sam Burns at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday.

It was the second time he won the major.

The 2023 champion seemed nearly untouchable as he started the day at seven under par and six shots clear of the field but struggled to find the fairway on the front nine on the challenging Southampton course.

He cleaned up early mistakes to card a three-over-par 73 that left him at four-under for the tournament, and he embraced his loved ones after making an easy putt to clinch it.

Burns, who started the day seven shots back, thrilled the gallery as he mounted an audacious comeback campaign but eventually came up short, carding a three-under-par 67.