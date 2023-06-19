Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Clark birdies first hole to take lead in US Open final round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Clark birdies first hole to take lead in US Open final round

Clark birdies first hole to take lead in US Open final round
FILE PHOTO: Jun 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rickie Fowler hits a ball on the 17th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Clark birdies first hole to take lead in US Open final round
FILE PHOTO: Jun 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rory McIlroy prepares to putt on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
19 Jun 2023 12:58AM (Updated: 19 Jun 2023 06:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :Wyndham Clark birdied the par-five first hole to move to 11-under and grab the outright lead from Rickie Fowler as the final pairing of the U.S. Open's final round set out at Los Angeles Country Club.

As the morning marine layer began to give way to sun, Fowler missed the fairway right and ultimately had to settle for par.

The Southern Californian is a former top-10 player who fell off the golf map in recent years but has been in first place at the end of each round to the delight of his many fans in LA.

"Tomorrow is when the tournament starts," Fowler said on Saturday.

"After going through the last few years, I'm not scared to fail."

Clark, who won his first PGA Tour event last month, has been attacking the George C. Thomas designed course near Beverly Hills with impressive confidence through the first three days.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who is out to end his nine-year major drought, birdied the first hole to climb into a tie with Fowler at 10 under par.

Players who went out earlier took advantage of the cooler conditions, with Tommy Fleetwood firing a round of 63 that included two eagles to climb into fifth place.

Sunday's winner will walk away with $3.6 million of the tournament's $20 million purse.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

golf

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.