Clark to miss WNBA All-Star Game, 3-Point Contest after injury

INDIANAPOLIS :Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will not compete in the WNBA All-Star game this weekend, the Rookie of the Year said on Thursday, after missing playing time due to injury.

The all-time collegiate scoring record holder sparked a women's basketball renaissance in Indianapolis and was expected to be among the main attractions at this weekend's event in her team's home market.

She will also miss the 3-Point Contest, where she was set to face off against record-holder Sabrina Ionescu of the reigning champions New York Liberty.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body," said Clark.

"I will still be at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win. Can't wait to see you all out there!"

Clark was sidelined from Wednesday's game against the Liberty due to a right-groin injury, after missing several more games earlier this season due to a quad injury and left-groin injury.

Clark, who had never missed a collegiate game due to injury, was named one of the team captains for the All-Star Game after receiving the most fan votes with 1,293,526 casting her on their ballots.

"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend," Clark said in her statement. "I know this will be the best All-Star yet."