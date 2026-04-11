Clark uses Augusta's beauty as his secret weapon in Masters charge

April 10 : Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark used patience, positivity and the sheer beauty of Augusta National Golf Club to vault himself into Masters contention on Friday.

World number 78 Clark, who began the day five shots off the pace set by overnight co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, carded a four-under-par 68 to reach four under for the tournament, making his move on a warm, sunny day with firmer and faster conditions that promised to test the field's later starters.

After his round, Clark revealed an unconventional but effective way he keeps himself grounded when the pressure mounts on the famous Georgia layout.

"One of the things here is you look up and see where you are at, one of the most beautiful places in the country," said Clark. "Then also maybe sometimes looking ahead on some of the holes coming up and say, hey, I still got birdie looks, even if I just made a bogey."

Clark, who won his lone major at Los Angeles Country Club two years ago, wasted little time getting into gear, reeling off three consecutive birdies beginning at the par-five second hole.

A bogey at the par-four 10th, where he found a greenside bunker, briefly interrupted his momentum, but two late birdies sealed a round that lifted him well up the leaderboard in just his third Masters start.

After his round, the 32-year-old Clark spoke about the mental discipline required to compete at Augusta National, drawing a comparison to the other major he knows best, and one that is considered golf's toughest test.

"Between probably the U.S. Open and the Masters you've got to be really smart," said Clark, whose best Masters finish came last year when he earned a share of 46th place.

"You've got to be really patient. You're going to make bogeys. Just try to eliminate the doubles. And also here especially you can make birdies, too. If you just hang in there you never know when your streak will come."