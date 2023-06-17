Clark uses newfound confidence to take US Open by surprise

LOS ANGELES : Wyndham Clark may have little experience in major championships but a newfound confidence after securing his first PGA Tour win last month has done wonders for his game as the American took the U.S. Open by surprise on Friday.

Clark shot a three-under-par 67 at Los Angeles Country Club that brought him to nine under on the week and gave him a two-shot clubhouse lead before overnight co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele began their round.

While it may be unchartered territory for the 29-year-old Clark - in six career major starts he missed the cut four times and fared no better than the share of 75th place he earned at the 2021 PGA Championship - he is hardly surprised.

"I am glad to be done, and I get to relax and work on my game and get ready for tomorrow. I like the spot I'm in. And nothing shocks me," said Clark.

It has been a long road to major contention for Clark, who considered quitting golf a decade ago after his mother, who was the one who helped him keep his composure after his shortcomings on the course, died of breast cancer.

"She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter," said Clark. "She's everything, and I miss her, and everything I do out here is a lot for her."

Earlier this year, Clark even started to wonder if he would ever win on the PGA Tour.

But Clark was not ready to give up on something he dreamed about since he was a young child and was finally rewarded as he emerged from a stacked field to win last month at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

Winning does wonders for a golfer's confidence and Clark has shown an impressive swagger in his step this week along with a red-hot putter and a sense of belonging.

"For me, winning any tournament was big, and then that one in particular felt like a major," said Clark. "I just feel like I can compete with the best players in the world and I think of myself as one of them."

Clark, who started on the back nine, birdied his opening hole and added another two before the turn, including at the par-four 16th where he rolled in a massive 44-foot putt.

The only blemish on his card came at his 13th hole, the par-three fourth, where he made a three-putt bogey but he birdied his penultimate hole where he got up and down from a greenside to grab the outright lead.

"I'm looking forward to getting some practice in. I didn't have my best on the approach today, so I'm hoping I can improve that and feel comfortable going into tomorrow," said Clark.

"But leading a major at any point at any time is always a

good thing."