Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top

Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale reacts REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Players from both teams clash after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
16 Jan 2023 02:33AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 02:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Leaders Arsenal put on a masterclass to overwhelm shell-shocked north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away and extend the gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points on Sunday.

The Gunners flew out of the blocks from the opening whistle and built a first-half lead through a clumsy own goal by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and a sublime strike from Martin Odegaard.

Tottenham were totally outplayed by a fired-up Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta who were determined to make amends for a loss at Spurs last season that ultimately cost them a top-four place.

They dominated the first half and battled gamely in the second, leaving Spurs boss Antonio Conte looking glum on the sidelines as he clapped his hands to rally his sorry side.

Striker Harry Kane, needing one more goal to equal Jimmy Greaves all-time Spurs' scoring record, had chances either side of the break but keeper Aaron Ramsdale was equal to them.

The win puts Arsenal on 47 points from 18 games ahead of Manchester City on 39, with Newcastle United, who have played a game more, and Manchester United a further point back.

Spurs are in fifth place with 33 points from 19 matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.