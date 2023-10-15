Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Clement appointed manager at Rangers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Clement appointed manager at Rangers

Clement appointed manager at Rangers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Olympique Lyonnais - Stade Louis II, Monaco - September 11, 2022 AS Monaco coach Philippe Clement reacts REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

15 Oct 2023 06:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rangers have appointed Belgian Philippe Clement as their new manager to replace Michael Beale, the Scottish Premiership club said on Sunday.

Beale was sacked earlier this month with the club seven points behind leaders and rivals Celtic after three defeats in their first eight matches.

Rangers were also thrashed 7-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League playoff and have dropped into Europe's second-tier Europa League competition.

"I am hugely excited by this chance to achieve success at one of Europe’s most iconic clubs across four competitions in what remains of this season and beyond," former AS Monaco and Club Brugge coach Clement said in a statement.

Rangers next host Hibernian on Oct. 21.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.