Clermont fan's pass deactivated after trying to resell ticket for PSG game

07 Apr 2022 07:58PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 07:58PM)
A Clermont supporter had his season pass deactivated after trying to sell his ticket for Saturday's Ligue 1 showdown against Paris St Germain for 300 euros ($328), the club said on Thursday.

Tickets for the game start at 28 euros and go up to 70 euros.

"The subscriber in question, who admitted the facts, was informed that he would not be able to attend the match," Clermont said in a statement.

PSG lead the standings on 68 points from 30 games and Clermont are 17th on 28.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

