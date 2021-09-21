Logo
Climbing: Boulder and Speed World Cup in Seoul cancelled due to COVID-19

21 Sep 2021 01:54AM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 02:10AM)
Sport climbing's Boulder and Speed World Cup due to be held in Seoul, South Korea from Oct. 1-3 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) said on Monday.

The IFSC arrived at the decision after discussions with the Korean Alpine Federation (KAF). The event, originally set to take place in May before it was postponed, was meant to be the final competition of the year.

"The decision comes as a consequence of the latest restrictions applied in the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," the IFSC said in a statement.

South Korea has had over 287,000 infections and 2,409 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

Climbing made its Olympic debut in the Tokyo Games this year.

Source: Reuters

