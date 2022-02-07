Logo
Clinical Barcelona down Atletico 4-2 win at Camp Nou
FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action with Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha in action with FC Barcelona's Nico. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)
Atletico Madrid's Daniel Wass in action with FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)
FC Barcelona's Gavi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate with teammates after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa and Daniel Wass. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)
07 Feb 2022 01:49AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 02:19AM)
Barcelona fought back to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in a La Liga thriller at the Camp Nou on Sunday (Feb 6) as they clinically saw off the champions by scoring four goals from their only four shots on target in the game.

The win moved Barcelona up to fourth place on 38 points from 22 games, leapfrogging Atletico, who are now two points adrift in fifth. Real Madrid are top with 50 points and host Granada later on Sunday.

Barcelona dominated every part of the game from the beginning and were unperturbed when Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring on the counter eight minutes into the first half.

Jordi Alba got the equaliser two minutes later with a magnificent volley from a Dani Alves cross and Gavi headed Barca in-front a few minutes later.

Ronald Araujo extended their lead before halftime, striking home on the rebound from inside the six-yard box after Gerard Pique's header hit the bar.

Alves scored their fourth right after the break, smashing home a low shot from the edge of the box.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone made four substitutions and Luis Suarez reduced the deficit, heading a loose ball into the net from close range.

Alves spoiled his man-of-the-match performance when he was sent off with a straight red card after he stomped on Carrasco in the 69th minute.

Source: Reuters

