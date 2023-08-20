Clinical Brentford win 3-0 at 10-man Fulham

LONDON: Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo fired Brentford to a 3-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (Aug 19) with the hosts reduced to 10 men from the 64th minute when Tim Ream was sent off after giving away a penalty.

The lively Wissa put the Bees ahead in the 44th minute of their West London derby with a right-footed shot into a gaping goal after centre-back Issa Diop was caught napping while attempting a pass to goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Mbeumo made it 2-0 from the spot in the 66th, slotting clinically home in off the post with Leno barely moving, after captain Ream was ruled to have felled Wissa and collected a red card for his second yellow.

Mbeumo then scored the third with a simple tap-in, assisted by Kristoffer Ajer, two minutes into time added amid booing and with the unhappy home fans heading for the exits at Craven Cottage.

Wissa has now scored in four of Brentford's last five Premier League games, with Mbeumo filling the gap left by Brentford's suspended England striker Ivan Toney.

The pair also shared the home goals in last Sunday's 2-2 draw to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham, 1-0 winners at Everton in their opening game of the season, had more of the possession but failed to muster a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

Striker Aleksander Mitrovic, a transfer target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, was absent through injury and Fulham failed to pose much of a threat to Brentford keeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford's win was their fifth in eight games against Fulham and equalled a club record run of 11 unbeaten London derbies.