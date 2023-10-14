Logo
Sport

Clinical India retain perfect World Cup record v Pakistan
Sport

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq shakes hands with India's KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer after the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 India's Shreyas Iyer in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav and teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 Pakistan's Hasan Ali in action with India's Ravindra Jadeja before getting caught out by Shubman Gill REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
14 Oct 2023 04:34PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2023 10:47PM)
AHMEDABAD, India :India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday to maintain their unblemished 50-overs World Cup record against their arch-rivals.

The western Indian city had been in the grip of cricket fever ahead of the tournament's most anticipated match, and India got themselves in the driving seat early by bundling out their opponents for 191 inside 43 overs.

With Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) in the middle, a total of around 300 looked within Pakistan's reach, only for them to collapse in a heap, failing to last their full 50 overs.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.

They also joined 2019 runners-up New Zealand as the only two teams to win their first three matches in the tournament so far.

Source: Reuters

