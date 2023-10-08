Logo
Clinical Juventus go third after derby win against Torino
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2023 Juventus' Filip Kostic in action with Torino's Raoul Bellanova REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2023 Juventus' Adrien Rabiot celebrates after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
08 Oct 2023 02:19AM
TURIN, Italy : Juventus scored twice from corners to secure a 2-0 victory over local rivals Torino on Saturday, with goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik putting them in third place in Serie A.

Gatti put the hosts ahead two minutes after the break, as a corner ricocheted back and forth inside the box before the defender confidently fired it into the back of the net.

The home crowd collectively breathed a sigh of relief after several minutes of VAR scrutiny, as the goal was allowed despite initially being denied due to an offside flag.

Substitute Milik doubled the lead after 62 minutes with a header from another corner, which Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic misjudged.

Juve are third on the table with 17 points, two behind Inter Milan and one behind AC Milan who play Genoa later on Saturday. Torino are 12th with nine points.

Source: Reuters

