Clinical Juventus go third after derby win against Torino

TURIN, Italy :Juventus scored twice from corners to secure a 2-0 home victory over local rivals Torino on Saturday, with goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik putting them in third place in Serie A.

Juve are now undefeated in their last 17 matches against Torino in Serie A after a game in which the visitors never really looked close to ending their winless run.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are third in the table with 17 points, two behind Inter Milan and one behind AC Milan who play Genoa later on Saturday. Torino are 12th with nine points.

Napoli and Fiorentina, who are fourth and fifth, respectively, with 14 points, face each other on Sunday.

Gatti put the hosts ahead two minutes after the break, as a corner ricocheted back and forth inside the box before the defender confidently fired it into the back of the net.

The home crowd collectively breathed a sigh of relief after several minutes of VAR scrutiny, as the goal was allowed despite initially being ruled out for offside.

Substitute Milik doubled the lead after 62 minutes with a header from another corner, which Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic misjudged.

Juve were without key strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, with both nursing injuries, and their absence provided an opportunity for Moise Kean to start up front with Fabio Miretti.

Kean, with limited gametime this season, skilfully placed a shot into the top corner in the first minutes of the match, but his celebrations were abruptly halted when he was flagged for offside.

That was the highlight of a lacklustre first half, with very few clear chances for either side.