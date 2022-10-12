Logo
Clinical Leipzig send Celtic crashing out of Champions League
Clinical Leipzig send Celtic crashing out of Champions League

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Celtic v Real Madrid - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - September 6, 2022 Celtic's Matt O'Riley in action with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Celtic's Georgios Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda in action with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs and Willi Orban REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers in action with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Celtic v RB Leipzig - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, Abdou Diallo and Josko Gvardiol celebrate their second goal scored by Emil Forsberg REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
12 Oct 2022 05:22AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 05:27AM)
GLASGOW, Scotland: RB Leipzig scored second-half goals through Timo Werner and substitute Emil Forsberg to earn a 2-0 win at Celtic in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday (Oct 11) to end the home side's hopes of reaching the last 16.

Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.

Leipzig move up to second with six points, four behind leaders Real Madrid who drew 1-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk, while Celtic remain bottom with one point and two games remaining.

In a frantic first half, Leipzig dominated possession while Celtic had the better chances as they hit the woodwork twice and registered the only shot on target through Kyogo Furuhashi, but neither team were able to find the clinical edge.

The noise level at Celtic Park cranked up after Matt O'Riley's low shot struck the post and Greg Taylor's rebound rattled the bar before Furuhashi headed over a cross from Sead Haksabanovic.

Celtic made a sluggish start after the break and Leipzig looked the more dangerous as Willi Orban drew a swift save from Hart while Dominik Szoboszlai granted the hosts a reprieve after losing his footing with a clear sight of goal.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda met substitute Aaron Mooy's cross but steered his first-time effort wide before Werner and Forsberg punished Celtic on a night of missed opportunities for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Source: Reuters

