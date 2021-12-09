Logo
Clinical Lille beat Wolfsburg to reach last 16 and clinch Group G top spot
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - VfL Wolfsburg v Lille - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - December 8, 2021 Lille's Jonathan David celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - VfL Wolfsburg v Lille - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - December 8, 2021 VfL Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst heads at goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
09 Dec 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 06:00AM)
WOLFSBURG, Germany : Lille reached the knockout stage of the Champions League for the second time when they claimed an emphatic 3-1 win at Wolfsburg and top spot in Group G on Wednesday.

The French champions needed a draw to advance but they played with ambition to end up with 11 points from six games, one ahead of RB Salzburg with goals by Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David and Angel.

Wolfsburg, who scored a consolation goal through Renato Steffen, finished bottom of the group on five points and are eliminated from all European competitions.

The German side barely threatened while Lille, who have had a see-saw Ligue 1 season, made the most of their chances in front of barely 6,000 fans.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

